Pippa Middleton's wedding: everything you need to know

With less than 24 hours to go until she weds her Prince Charming, financier James Matthews, Pippa Middleton is busy finalising plans for her big day - and it is certain to be the royal and society event of the year. As the final wedding countdown begins, HELLO! can reveal that the bride has enlisted respected PR guru Jo Milloy, whose glittering client list includes Victoria Beckham, to help in the run-up to the big day, prompting speculation that Victoria may design Pippa's wedding dress. Read on for details about Pippa and James' utterly perfect English spring wedding…

When and where is the wedding?

As HELLO! Online previously reported, Pippa, 33, and her fiancé James, 41, will say "I do" on Saturday 20 May in Berkshire. The ceremony will take place at St Marks' Church in Englefield – a Grade I-listed country church that dates back to the 13th century. The couple have asked Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones, resident priest at St Mark's, to officiate.

The reception will be held back at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, seven miles away. The beautiful 18 acres are the perfect backdrop for a dream wedding reception. Michael and Carole Middleton's estimated £5.6million, seven-bedroom Berkshire property has ample grounds to accommodate a luxurious marquee, screened by surrounding woodland and fields.

Pippa and James will say 'I do' at St Marks' Church in Englefield

Who is attending?

Crowds will turn out to witness the arrival of famous guests, foremost among them the bride's elder sister, the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate will attend with her husband Prince William and the couple's two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The question on everyone's lips is: will Prince Harry bring his girlfriend of nine months, actress Meghan Markle, as his plus one? Harry and Meghan attended their first wedding together as a couple in Jamaica last month. This could be the encore!

Meanwhile, Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews, the brother of bridegroom James, is tipped to take on the role of best man. The team of ushers could be led by Pippa's younger brother James Middleton, 29, and the groom's hedge-fund business partner Edward Horner.

Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will all play starring roles

What role will Kate have?

Pippa's older sister will, of course, play a pivotal role on the day itself, although it's doubtful the Duchess will take on the role of maid of honour for fear of stealing the spotlight from the bride. She will most definitely be offering support and help to her little sister behind the scenes. Used to public speaking, Kate could also do a reading during the service.

What roles will Prince George and Princess Charlotte have?

Doting Aunty Pippa is no doubt eager to give her niece Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince George starring roles on the big day. Charlotte, who turns two just days before the wedding, will accompany Pippa up the aisle as a bridesmaid. George, who turns four in July, will play the role of page boy.

Pippa as Kate's maid of honour in 2011

Pippa's secret hen do revealed!

Who designed the dress?

Pippa has consulted some of London's top designers, with Giles Deacon thought to be the favourite after he was seen meeting the bride-to-be and her mother Carole last year. But other names in the frame include Jenny Packham, a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, and given Pippa's link to Victoria Beckham, could the ex-Spice Girl be the surprise choice?

Bridal designer Giles Deacon has been spotted visiting Pippa's home

When were the invites sent?

Lucky invited guests were sent Save the Date notes inside their Christmas cards over the festive season, and discreet invitations are due to be sent out shortly. Pippa has been spotted at the elegant Mount Street printers with her mum Carole. The Mayfair-based, family-run firm, which was awarded a Royal Warrant by Prince Charles in 2011, is popular with the Chelsea and fashion sets, while discretion and quality are assured.

Pippa and James got engaged last summer

Where will the newlyweds honeymoon?

The world may be their oyster when it comes to selecting a luxury honeymoon destination, but the bride and groom will be anxious to pick a destination that offers absolute discretion and privacy. They could well consider the groom's family's St Barts. hotel, Eden Rock, which has direct access to the beach. It would be a slice of paradise in which to recharge after the hectic wedding and to enjoy their first days together as the new Mr and Mrs Matthews.