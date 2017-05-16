Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne exclusively tell HELLO! they have renewed their wedding vows

HELLO! can officially confirm that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have renewed their wedding vows in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony last weekend. The couple, who have been married for 34 years and have three children together; Aimee, Jack and Kelly, both cried as they reaffirmed their commitment to one another after one of the most turbulent periods in their long relationship.

Talking exclusively to HELLO!, Ozzy, 68, reveals: "For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning".

In a full, emotional interview with HELLO!, to be published soon, the couple explained how they decided to renew their vows after revelations of Ozzy's affair with a hairdresser shook their marriage to its core last year. "I made a huge mistake", rock icon Ozzy says, speaking for the first time about the adultery that led to a temporary separation.

Sharon and Ozzy have renewed their wedding vows

"Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife". While exchanging heartfelt vows, Sharon, 64, thanked Ozzy for 'coming home', and she says that she has forgiven him for any previous indiscretions.

"It was hard to rebuild the trust, but I can’t imagine my life without Ozzy", Sharon says. "The ceremony was just beautiful. We've fallen in love all over again".

The full photo album and interview of this special day will be revealed in a world exclusive in HELLO! soon.