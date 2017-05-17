Emily VanCamp opens up about her engagement to Josh Bowman: 'I'm really happy!'

Emily VanCamp is ecstatic over her engagement to long-time love Josh Bowman. The Canadian star recently revealed that she has been on cloud nine since announcing the amazing news last week via an Instagram post.

"It's literally only been a couple of days, but it's amazing," she told People at the Entertainment WeeklyVIP Upfronts, before explaining how overjoyed she is to spend the rest of her life with her British beau. "I'm really happy," the 31-year-old exclaimed. Emily and Josh first met on the set of their show Revenge and have been dating since 2012.

The Captain America actress also gushed about Josh's very romantic proposal. "He did good" she told ET. "It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful," she revealed.

The blond bombshell has more than just an engagement to be excited about these days. It was announced this week that Emily's new medical drama The Resident had been picked up for the fall season.

"It's been a crazy week," she stated, adding that she found out about the show getting the green light shortly after the British star put a ring on it! "I found out about the show two hours after we got engaged. I don't think I slept for three nights. It's been good, it's been really positive," she gushed.

The Port Perry native plans to relish in the happiness of her engagement and admitted she won't be planning her nuptials anytime soon. "I never was the girl who knew what she wanted to do for a wedding, but just enjoying this moment, it's sort of -- it's really nice, you know?'