Pippa Middleton is pulling out all of the stops for her wedding to fiancé James Matthews, having already installed a lavish glass marquee in the grounds of the Middleton's home in Bucklebury, Berkshire. As well as hosting the wedding reception at her family home, the bride-to-be may choose to add some other personal touches to her big day by adding decorations from her family's business – the online party shop, Party Pieces.

Pippa's mum, Carole Middleton, launched Party Pieces in 1987 and has continued to grow the business over the past 30 years with the support of her husband Michael plus Pippa and her siblings Kate and James. As well as having a range of supplies for occasions such as children's and adult's birthdays, baby showers and hen parties, the business has a full selection of wedding accessories – some of which Pippa may choose to incorporate into her wedding décor.

Some of the wedding decorations available from Party Pieces

Banners, balloons, table decorations and favours are all among the pieces that Pippa and James could choose to decorate the bespoke glass marquee where they are hosting their wedding reception, which is estimated to have cost £100,000. In contrast the Party Pieces range is remarkably budget-friendly, with individual bottles of "Celebration Bubbles" for as little as 39 pence, and packets of confetti from 99 pence – perfect to shower the newlyweds with following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in the nearby village of Englefield.

Pippa and James may also choose to incorporate one of the big wedding trends of the past few years; a photo booth. There are a number of fun and playful themed props available on Party Pieces to capture amusing mementos from the day – we would love to see photos of guests including Princes William and Harry plus his girlfriend Meghan Markle having fun with the novelty accessories!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthew are set to marry on 20 May

Pippa's entrepreneurial younger brother James may also add his own personal touch to the couple's big day by supplying personalised photo-printed marshmallows from his business Boomf, after previously making wedding cupcakes for guests to take home following the royal wedding in 2011.

