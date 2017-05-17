Jacqueline Jossa enjoys hen do as she prepares to wed Dan Osborne The EastEnders actress and her fiancé Dan are said to be marrying in July

Jacqueline Jossa had the best time on her hen do. The EastEnders actress took a rare night off parenting duties as she enjoyed a night on the town with her closest friends. Jacqueline, who is said to be marrying fiancé Dan Osborne in July, wore a thigh-skimming white playsuit for her big night and completed her bride-to-be look with the obligatory hen party accessories – a white veil and paper 'Bride' glasses.

The actress, who has a two-year-old daughter Ella with her fiancé, enjoyed a night of clubbing, cocktails and partying. She was joined by her fellow EastEnders castmates including Shaheen Jafargholi and Jasmine Armfield, who play Shakil Kazemi and Rebecca Fowler respectively on the soap. Tilly Keeper, otherwise known as Louise Mitchell by viewers, also made up the party. Jacqueline, 24, shared fun-filled photos on Instagram, showing the group having the time of their lives. Alongside a group shot, the actress sweetly wrote: "Last night was amazing! Thanks so much! I love you all!! Xx."

Jacqueline and former TOWIE star Dan, 25, are preparing to say "I do" in a few weeks. The couple are marrying in July, and have reportedly chosen Gary Barlow's former home in Cheshire, Delamere Manor, for their reception. The venue is billed as "the most exclusive manor house wedding venue in Cheshire". Gary sold the luxurious property back in 2006 for an estimated £7m.

"Jacqueline and Dan have been looking for a wedding venue for a while but nothing had really caught their eye," a source told The Sun in March. "Then when they saw Delamere Manor they fell in love with it. Like any couple, they want their big day to be perfect, even if it does mean their entire families travelling from their homes in London to Cheshire. They are convinced that going the extra distance will be worth it and they have booked a date in July."