Pippa Middleton and James Matthews go jogging near wedding venue ahead of the big day The Duchess of Cambridge's sister will exchange vows with the financier on Saturday

With only hours to go until they exchange vows, Pippa Middleton and her fiancé James Matthews have managed to squeeze in one last pre-wedding work-out session together. The couple, who will tie the knot surrounded by close family and friends on Saturday, were pictured going out for a jog near Pippa's hometown in Bucklebury on Thursday. According to E! Online, the lovebirds appeared "happy and relaxed" as they ran around the private grounds.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, 33, and the hedge fund manager, 41, are holding their ceremony at St Mark's Church, a beautiful Grade I-listed country church, which sits within the grounds of Englefield House. Around 120 guests are expected to attend and a further 200 will head to the reception, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte - who are serving as a pageboy and flower girl respectively.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will exchange vows on Saturday

After the service, guests and family will dive to Bucklebury at her parents' six million mansion for the festivities. A lavish wedding marquee has been erected in the garden, which is surrounded by 18 acres of beautiful land. The gorgeous glass marquee is thought to have cost around £100,000. A source told HELLO! that Pippa was keen to marry near to her family home, saying: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home. There is no particular significance with May 20 - it is just the date that they have decided on."

Pippa and James announced their engagement last summer after a year-long romance. They first started dating back in 2012 but following their split, the Duchess' sister went on to date banker Nico Jackson for three years.

