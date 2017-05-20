Well-wishers gather outside church to see Pippa Middleton on wedding day Crowds waited outside of the church for a glimpse of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

A sizeable crowd has gathered outside St Mark's Church in Englefield for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and her fiancé, James Matthews. The well-wishers are a mix of locals from the village and those who have travelled for the exciting event, gathered together in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the Duchess of Cambridge's little sister on her big day.

Crowds have gathered outside St Mark's Church in Englefield

The crowds began to gather an hour before the ceremony officially begins at 11.30am. After the service, the wedding party - including Prince William, wife Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - will travel just seven miles to the Middleton family home, where a huge glass marquee has been erected in the garden for the celebrations. The gorgeous bespoke design is thought to have cost around £100,000. A source revealed that Pippa was particularly keen to marry near her family home, telling HELLO!: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home. There is no particular significance with May 20 – it is just the date that they have decided on."

Well- wishers are hoping to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom and their guests

Meanwhile, a ring of tight security has been placed around both the church and Bucklebury Manor. On Friday morning, CCTV cameras were installed in the public footpaths that run alongside the house, and the narrow road leading to Grade 1 listed St Mark’s Church on the private Englefield Estate was placed in total lockdown.

