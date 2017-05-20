Guests start arriving for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

Guests have started arriving at St Mark's Church to celebrate Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister and the hedge fund manager are holding a private ceremony with close family and friends the beautiful Grade I-listed country church, which sits within the grounds of Englefield House.

Spencer Matthews, the groom's brother, prepares to greet guests

Around 120 guests are expected to attend, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte - who are serving as a pageboy and flower girl respectively - as well as Prince Harry and James' younger brother, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. According to MailOnline, 30 guests will reportedly be seated in the vestry of the small church, and witness the ceremony via a screen.

Tennis champion Roger Federer and wife Mirka

The ceremony will be officiated by Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones, resident priest at St Mark's. After the service guests and family will drive to Pippa's hometown of Bucklebury, where the reception will be held at the Middleton family mansion. A lavish wedding marquee has been erected in the garden, which is surrounded by 18 acres of beautiful land. The gorgeous glass marquee is thought to have cost around £100,000. A source told HELLO! that Pippa was keen to marry near to her family home, telling HELLO!: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home. There is no particular significance with May 20 – it is just the date that they have decided on."

Donna Air, partner of the bride's brother James Middleton

Prince Harry, 32, will also be accompanied by girlfriend Meghan Markle. The Suits actress arrived earlier this week to attend the nuptials. HELLO! learned last month that Harry's American girlfriend had requested time off from May 15 through to May 22. Meghan's attendance at Pippa's wedding signals that her and Harry's relationship is getting more serious. The couple's love has seen them crisscrossing the Atlantic to see each other since they began dating last summer.