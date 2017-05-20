Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews celebrate with a kiss The couple emerged from the church as husband and wife to cheers from the public





Beaming bride Pippa Middleton shared a kiss with her new husband James Matthews as the couple emerged from church following their wedding ceremony. To the cheers and applause from members of the public, who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds and their guests, Pippa and James embraced on the steps of St Mark's in Englefield, just moments after tying the knot.

The couple were married on Saturday morning in front of their closest friends and family – including the bride's sister Kate, Prince William, and their children, bridesmaid Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who acted as page boy. Also on the guest list was Prince Harry, and James' younger brother and best man, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews share a kiss

Pippa wore a floor-length Giles Deacon dress, with a long train and delicate veil, and had her brunette hair swept up into an elegant chignon. She was the picture-perfect romantic bride, smiling broadly as she walked up the path of St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, carrying a bridal bouquet by Lavender Green, comprising of peony, sweet pea, astilbe, freesia, waxflower, green bell and alchemilla mollis.

Following the ceremony, the new husband and wife jumped into the back of a waiting car, bound for the Middleton estate in Bucklebury, seven miles away. Once there, Pippa and James will celebrate with their loved ones in a bespoke glass marque, installed in the back garden of the family home especially for the happy occasion. A further 200 guests are expected for the evening do, including Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Pippa's sister Kate smiles at the bride and groom

A source told HELLO! that Pippa was keen to marry near to her family home, saying: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home. There is no particular significance with May 20 – it is just the date that they have decided on."

