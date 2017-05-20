James Matthews arrives at church with groomsmen for Pippa Middleton wedding James was the picture-perfect dapper groom as he arrived at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire

James Matthews has arrived at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire where he is due to marry his beautiful bride, Pippa Middleton. The groom looked dapper in a morning suit, wearing a blue waistcoat, pinstripe trousers and a maroon tie. James showed no signs of pre-ceremony nerves as he greeted guests. The financier, 41, was joined by his younger brother Spencer, 27, of Made in Chelsea fame, who is his best man. Pippa's younger brother James Middleton also made up the groom's party. His long-term girlfriend Donna Air was among the guests to arrive early; the blonde beauty looked stunning in cream.

Pippa and James' wedding: LIVE UPDATES

Guests have been steadily arriving for the high society wedding of the year, including the couple's friends. Royal watchers are waiting with anticipation for Pippa's sister Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to arrive; the Cambridges were driving from Kensington Palace. George, three, and Charlotte, two, are playing the roles of pageboy and flower girl respectively. Prince Harry will also be attending the ceremony.

Loading the player...

It won't be long before the bride arrives. Pippa, 33, has been keeping fans guessing as to which designer she has chosen, with Giles Deacon tipped to have created her main gown. The author is rumoured to be wearing at least two dresses on her big day. Around 120 guests are expected to attend the ceremony, which will take place in St Mark's, a beautiful Grade I-listed country church, which sits within the grounds of Englefield House.

What to expect from Michael Middleton's speech

Best man Spencer Matthews with Donna Air and James Middleton

The reception will take place seven miles away at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury. Pippa has had a large glass marquee erected in the garden, which is surrounded by 18 acres of beautiful land. The gorgeous glass marquee is thought to have cost around £100,000. A source told HELLO! that Pippa was keen to marry near to her family home, saying: "Pippa is a traditional girl and wanted to marry close to home. There is no particular significance with May 20 – it is just the date that they have decided on."

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, stay tuned to hellomagazine.com and pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.