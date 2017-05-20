Blushing bride Pippa Middleton arrives for wedding with dad Michael The beautiful bride looked stunning in a full-length wedding dress

It's been dubbed the high society wedding of the year and Pippa Middleton didn't disappoint as she made her grand entrance. The blushing bride looked stunning as she arrived at the church on the arm of her father Michael, ready to say "I do" to her fiancé James Matthews. The father-daughter duo had taken a vintage car to the church, and as Pippa stepped out, fans were blown away by her traditional, beautiful bridal look.

Pippa wore a floor-length Giles Deacon dress, with a long train and delicate veil, and had her brunette hair swept up into an elegant chignon. She was the picture-perfect romantic bride, smiling broadly as she walked up the path of St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Pippa, who held a beautiful bouquet of flowers, was accompanied by her nephew Prince George and her niece Princess Charlotte, who acted as pageboy and flower girl respectively. Her sister Kate, who looked pretty in peach, was also on hand to help with her children.



Despite the poor weather, the rain didn't fail to dampen Pippa's spirits. She looked positively ecstatic as she prepared to tie the knot with her fiancé of nine months. Pippa and James chose the quaint country church of St Mark's, located on private land, for their intimate wedding. Around 120 guests were expected at the ceremony, and extra chairs were installed inside the church to accommodate the couple's friends and family.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds will carry on the celebrations at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, around seven miles away. Carole and Michael's country mansion lends itself perfectly to their daughter's wedding; a large glass marquee has been erected in the gardens to host the wedding breakfast and dancing. A further 200 guests are expected for the evening do, including Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle.

