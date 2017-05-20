Loading the player...

Pippa Middleton's uncle Gary shares first details from wedding Gary Goldsmith shared a post on Twitter about Pippa and James' big day

Pippa Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith has given fans a brief insight into his niece's big day, by sharing a sweet post on Twitter. The recruitment investor called Pippa and her new husband James Matthews a "brilliant couple" as he tweeted: "Brilliant couple who gave everyone time and attention". He also revealed that the vintage car Pippa and James used to drive from their first wedding reception was "the 1st ever E-Type ever made".

Earlier in the day, Gary, who is Carole Middleton's brother, also shared a photo of himself and his daughter getting ready for the wedding. He told followers: "Morning world, it's all action here and I'm sent to do the breakfast run... No thy place GG." It comes after Pippa and James had reportedly requested a 'social media ban' from their big day.

As requested - Baby girl in Mary Katrantzou & Edwina Ibbotson hat with Sophie Hulme bag & Dior shoes - thanks all plus the team @Selfridges pic.twitter.com/BVL5iK57fh — Gary Goldsmith (@garygoldsmith65) May 20, 2017

The happy couple said "I do" on Saturday 20 May at St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire. Pippa looked sensational in a floor-length bridal gown by British designer Giles Deacon. Devastatingly elegant, the 33-year-old’s cap-sleeved bespoke dress featured a high neck and beautiful heart-shaped cut-out detailing to the back. Pippa wore a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

Pippa's big sister Kate was on hand to help her arrange her dress and train just before the bride entered the church. The Duchess of Cambridge also made sure the group of four pageboys and four flower girls, who included her son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, were all on their best behaviour.

Following the 40-minute ceremony, Pippa and James invited their guests back to Englefield House for a champagne toast and canapes. The couple then headed back to the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire for the more lavish, evening do where guests were reportedly asked to change into a second outfit. A further 200 guests were expected at the reception.