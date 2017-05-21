Pippa Middleton changes into Pronovias gown for her wedding reception! The bride chose a second dress for the evening wedding celebrations at Bucklebury Manor

Pippa Middleton looked stunning in her Giles Deacon wedding dress on Saturday when she married financier James Matthews at St Mark’s church in the Berkshire village of Englefield. The 33-year-old wore a cap-sleeved bespoke dress featuring a high neck and beautiful heart-shaped cut-out detailing to the back. Pippa accessorized with a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham. There were whispers that Pippa would change into a second dress for her evening reception at her parents’ house Bucklebury Manor. As revealed by Hello!’s sister publication Hola!, we can confirm that she did indeed change her outfit, choosing a Pronovias gown for her evening look to surprise her guests.

Pippa opted for a Pronovias dress for the evening reception

Pippa’s second wedding dress was designed by Spanish bridal brand Pronovias. The gown was a white, flowing dress which was surely a show-stopping look for the evening supper and party. Pronovias is yet to confirm they designed the dress, but Pippa will no doubt add to their already long list of famous clientele. Models Bar Rafaelli and Camilla Alves are big fans of the brand. Opting for a flowing Pronovias dress will have enabled Pippa to join in with dancing at her reception. The floor-length veil she wore for her marriage ceremony was stunning but a touch impractical for the dance floor later in the evening.

Pronovias wedding dresses are known for their glamour and elegance

There were also reports that Pippa and James asked their reception guests to bring a change of clothes for the evening party – an unusual request for a wedding. One guest was spotted wearing tartan trousers, clearly in the mood for a fun evening. There were two receptions after the church service. The newlyweds and guests enjoyed a champagne reception at Englefield House, the sixteenth-century house where the bride was dressed and and got ready for her big day.

Later, Pippa and James and their 300 guests moved on for supper and the party at Pippa’s family home of Bucklebury Manor. The evening event carried on until the early hours in an impressive glass marquee set up in the grounds of the estate.

