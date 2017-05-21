Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding album and photos - HELLO! special edition

What a weekend it’s been! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' beautiful English country wedding has made it one to remember. From the stunning bride’s sensational dresses (times two!), to Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s special roles, there’s no doubt that the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister’s big day has been the wedding of the year so far!

Here at HELLO!, we’ve been working around the clock to ensure you have all the beautiful photos and important pieces of information about Pippa and James’ big day, inside our stunning souvenir issue of HELLO! magazine.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' stunning wedding edition of HELLO! is out on Monday 22 May

The special edition is packed full of the most beautiful pictures of the blushing bride and her handsome husband, their adorable pageboys and bridesmaids, the abundance of royal wedding guests and their celebrity friends and relatives. Not to mention Pippa’s head-turning wedding dress, custom made by Giles Deacon design.

From heartwarming family photos of Duchess Kate supporting her little sister on the biggest day of her life, to Michael Middleton proudly arriving with his youngest daughter to give her away, the magazine will take you through each part of the day's events as they happened. Not to mention those oh-so-adorable pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte stealing the show!

Pick up your special issue for just £2, on sale on Monday.