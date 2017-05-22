Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' church becomes a tourist attraction: see pictures Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot on Saturday

Just days after Pippa Middleton's romantic wedding to James Matthews, St Mark's Church has become something of a tourist attraction. In new pictures, well-wishers from around the country and local residents have flocked to the beautiful Grade I-listed country church, which sits within the grounds of Englefield House in Berkshire. A small crowd gathered inside to see the setting, which was still decked out with beautiful floral arrangements.

St Mark's church in Englefield has becomes a tourist attraction

The 12th century chapel was decorated with large white roses, giant pink peonies and plush asilbe as well as fresh green stems and other wild flowers. The church pillars were also covered from top to bottom in pretty blooms and windowsills were lined with spring bouquets. On Saturday, the newlyweds enjoyed their first kiss underneath the church door archway, which also featured pretty pink and ivory flowers. It has been reported that Pangbourne-based florist Green Parlour provided the floral decorations - they were the same company the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used for their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Well-wishers seen taking pictures outside St Mark's church

Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones officiated the church ceremony. The choir of Winchester Cathedral lead Christian hymns during the service, which reportedly included Be Thou My Vision, Tell Out, My Soul, The Greatness of Thy Lord, I Vow Thee to My Country and Glorious Things of Thee Are Spoken. Following the 40-minute ceremony, Pippa and James were then joined by their nearest and dearest for a champagne reception at Englefield House, where Pippa's dad Michael Middleton and James' father David Matthews gave short speeches.

