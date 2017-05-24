Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' full wedding menu revealed! This is what guests including William, Kate and Harry dined on…

It was the society wedding of the year, with guests including Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry. So the pressure was on to deliver a banquet befitting the occasion at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding on Saturday. Now the full wedding menu has been revealed – and it seems the couple pulled out all the stops for the 350 guests who sat down for the wedding breakfast, which was held in a 140ft glass marquee in the garden of the Middleton family estate.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding menu has been revealed

Menu cards from the evening reception – which were each personalised with the name of the guest, and headed up with the words 'Pippa & James, Saturday 20th May, 2017, Bucklebury' - reveal that the newlyweds, their family and friends began their three-course meal with Berkshire Mayfly Trout, served with marinated cucumber, confit tomatoes, horseradish cream and sauce vierge.

For their main course, the couple chose a cannon of Herdwick lamb, served with lamb shoulder tortellini, aubergine puree, Yorkshire asparagus and a black olive jus. Dessert was a Glen Affric cranachan cheesecake, accompanied by a Highland whiskey honey – a clear nod to James's family ties to Scotland. The Matthews family own Affric Lodge, a large Scottish mansion which sits in a 10,000 acre estate in Glen Affric, about 15 miles from Loch Ness – and Pippa and James are set to spend a few days there following on from their tropical honeymoon in French Polynesia. The drinks menu featured Chassagne-Montrachet, 2015, Domaine Bernard Moreau, Chateau Palmer 1998 Margaux, and Affric Trait 10 year Highlands Malt.

The newlyweds pictured leaving St Mark's Church following their wedding ceremony

Pippa and James' wedding marquee was spectacularly decorated with an 'enchanted forest' theme, featuring large trees covered in white blossom set in the centre of each round table, and beautiful bouquets of flowers in soft pinks and white. The couple reportedly enjoyed their first dance together accompanied by a saxophonist and a DJ, before dancing the night away with their guests, who were also treated to a single malt whisky bar, photo booths and a light projection show which saw footage of the bride and groom beamed onto the back of Bucklebury Manor.

