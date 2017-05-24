Pippa Middleton and Kate inspire stunning wedding sketches - see them here Illustrators sketched beautiful drawings of Pippa Middleton, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Pippa Middleton has inspired some incredible artwork following her stunning wedding on 20 May! Talented illustrators have taken to Instagram to share incredible sketches of the beautiful bride on her special day along with her sister Kate and her niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George!

Adrian illustrated a gorgeous sketch of Kate with her children

Argentinian artist Adrian Valencia sketched the Duchess of Cambridge with her two children, who acted as a pageboy and bridesmaid during the ceremony. Adrian perfectly captured Kate's demure blush pink dress as well as the little Prince and Princess's cute wedding outfits, complete with their wicker baskets filled with petals. His followers were quick to praise the brilliant drawing, with one writing: "You are so talented," while another added: "You totally captured them."

Brooke recreated a smiling snap of Pippa

Illustrator Brooke Hagel also shared an amazing drawing of Pippa on her big day. The close-up drawing showed Kate's little sister beaming while in her stunning Giles Deacon laced gown. Etsy seller Jennifer Jones also shared an incredible sketch of Pippa. The freelance artist regularly creates drawings of newly wed couples, and captioned the post: "Loved Pippa's @gilesdeacon_ dress. She looked absolutely stunning."

Jennifer shared a stunning sketch of Pippa

Kate is quite the artist herself, and decorated the order of service at Pippa and James Matthews' wedding with an intricate drawing of St Mark's Church, where the couple exchanged their vows. According to The Sun, Reverend Nick Wynee-Jones, who married the couple, said it was "a lovely piece". Kate was very much in charge of the little bridesmaids and pageboys on the day, and shushed them before entering the church. According to E! News, Charlotte had a teary moment during the ceremony and was comforted by Prince William and Kate's nanny, who also attended the event.