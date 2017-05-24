Lance Armstrong pops the question to long-term girlfriend Anna Hansen The cyclist and his girlfriend have been together for 10 years

Congratulations to Lance Armstrong and his girlfriend Anna Hansen! The professional road racing cyclist has announced that he and his partner are engaged, sharing a sweet Instagram picture of the proposal with his fans on Tuesday. In the caption, he simply wrote: "She said..... YES!!!!" The photo, taken by photographer Elizabeth Kreutz, sees the lovebirds share a tender moment during a romantic river cruise.

She said..... YES!!!! A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on May 23, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with one commenting: "You two are so adorable! Happy for all of you!!!!!!" Another shared: "So much love and happiness shown in this photo." A third post read: "Woohoo! Made my day! Happy for you guys, you look beautiful @annahansen2." Another follower wrote: "Yay!! Congratulations to you and @annahansen2!! So happy for you both! Best of everything in the future!"

Lance and Anna, who have been together for nearly a decade, are proud parents of seven-year-old Max and six-year-old Olivia. The 45-year-old athlete is also a father to son Luke, 17, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 15, whom shares with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard. Prior to his relationship with Anna, Lance has been linked to Kate Hudson and Tory Burch. He was also once engaged to Sheryl Crow.

Earlier this year, Lance opened up about his former fiancée, revealing that there were no hard feelings following their separation. "It was a good ride. She's a great lady," he said in an interview with Howard Stern. "Obviously it didn't work out, but I think and I hope she's happy. I'm happy. It's tough to pull it off. I mean, how many couples have been able to pull it off? To her credit, she was a stay-at-home - one of the biggest rock stars - she was a great partner. She was at the races…it wasn't like we never saw each other."