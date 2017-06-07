Duncan Bannatyne and Nigora Whitehorn open up about their wedding The Dragons Den panellist has been with his partner since 2015

Newlyweds Duncan Bannatyne and Nigora Whitehorn have opened up about their "dream" wedding. Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning via video link, the Dragons Den panellist confessed he was thrilled with how the big day went. "There was 140 people there on both days and the first day of course I wore a kilt and my best man wore a kilt," he shared. "Nigora wore the traditional white wedding dress. It was just a beautiful magical day. We got married, conducted the ceremony on the beach beside the lake and then we had dinner and partied until 2am."

Duncan Bannatyne and Nigora Whitehorn have opened up about their wedding

Duncan, 68, and Nigora, 38, had an intimate beach ceremony in Portugal on Saturday. Sharing her delight at being married, Nigora said: "It feels amazing, it feels so natural as well. We've been together for two years and lived together since the first week." Multi-millionaire Duncan simply added: "I'm just very happy." While the couple have been together for two years, both Duncan and Nigora have previously received criticism about their relationship, specifically their 30-year age gap. Nigora remarked: "We're really happy, I don't pay attention to any of the comments on newspapers or social media... I'm really happy with the man that I love. Look at him, how can I not be happy?"

STORY: Duncan Bannatyne's fiancée Nigora Whitehorn celebrates hen party in style

When asked about the prospect of having children, the mother-of-one added: "Of course yeah, we've been too busy with the wedding, now we're just going to plan the future family hopefully." After revealing she would like at least two boys, father-of-six Duncan quipped: "That will be nine [children] in total. I feel great… I can’t wait, I think it will be wonderful. Nigora will make a wonderful mother." Nigora continued: "He’s an amazing father. I'm really proud of him the way he is with my daughter; she absolutely adores Duncan. She couldn’t have asked for a better stepfather. I'm really happy and I'm sure he's going to be an amazing father for our future children."

The Dragons Den panellist has been with his partner since 2015

STORY: Duncan Bannatyne announces engagement to Nigora Whitehorn

The couple met at a Harley Street's dentist office where Nigora was working as a receptionist at the time, and the twice-married millionaire revealed it was love at first sight. He previously said: "I spotted her while getting some crowns done. Just as I was building up the courage to speak to her, the buzzer went for my appointment. When I went home I couldn't stop thinking about her, I felt obsessed! I felt in love with her." Duncan was already hinting at marriage just weeks after he began dating Nigora. He exclusively told HELLO! at the time: "Nigora and I are very much in love. We met only a few weeks ago and many people don't realise we only began our relationship after the break-up of my previous relationship had occurred."