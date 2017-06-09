Miranda Kerr shares first glimpse of stunning wedding ring The former Victoria's Secret model married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel last month

Miranda Kerr has given fans the first peek of her wedding ring, following her nuptials to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel last month. The former Victoria's Secret model posed backstage at the Moschino show, where she was having her hair and make-up done ahead of her runway walk. "Backstage at @moschino 😘," Miranda captioned the snap, but eagle-eyed fans were more interested in her stunning new wedding band.

The Australian beauty was met with congratulatory well wishes as she showed off her platinum ring, which sat perfectly next to her engagement sparkler. Miranda, 34, and Evan, 27, married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Brentwood, California two weeks ago. Online news site TMZ reported that guests were seen arriving in black limos with tinted windows at the couple's home. E! Online confirmed that the pair had married, revealing that it was a small wedding with just 50 guests.

Backstage at @moschino 😘 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

A source told E! the bride looked 'regal' and like a 'natural princess'. One wedding guest told the news site that guests arrived for the intimate ceremony at 4pm and were served cocktails in a marquee, while a pianist and string quartet provided a romantic soundtrack to the day. The wedding had a 'rustic chic' theme and the house was decorated with light pink roses. Miranda reportedly had her make up done by make-up artist Lisa Storey.

Loading the player...

The model started dating billionaire Snapchat boss Evan back in June 2014, after meeting at a work dinner for Louis Vuitton, and the couple announced their engagement in 2016 – on Snapchat of course. Sharing a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring with a sweet filter which read "Marry me", Miranda simply wrote: "I said yes!!!" The model was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom and they have a son together, Flynn Christopher Bloom. They split in October 2013 but remain good friends.