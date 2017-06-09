Katie Piper turns heads in wedding dress and veil at Ideal Home Show The author was promoting her new book Confidence: The Secret

Katie Piper knows how to make an entrance! The author attended the Ideal Home Show in Manchester earlier this week, opting to wear a wedding dress and full-length veil as she made an appearance on stage. Katie looked stunning in the white bodycon number, which featured crochet lace sleeves and sheer panels.

The mum-of-one, who married husband Richard Sutton in 2015, revealed that the dress wasn't the actual gown she wore on her big day, but the veil was. She wrote on Instagram: "Got to wear my wedding dress again for today's show @ideal_home_show - well kind of! Authentic veil from my official big day but couldn't quite do my dress up (sign of a happy marriage 😝) so wore one from @wantthattrend collection."

Got to wear my wedding dress again for today's show @ideal_home_show - well kind of! Authentic veil from my official big day but couldn't quite do my dress up (sign of a happy marriage 😝) so wore one from @wantthattrend collection Shoes are @riverislandpr 👰🏼 A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Katie, 33, looked the blushing bride all over again as she spoke on stage and later signed books for her fans. She and Richard tied the knot in November 2015 in an extremely private affair. Speaking previously to the Sunday People, Katie explained their decision to keep their nuptials under wraps. "I'm the only person in my family who works in the TV industry and it was hard to explain to relatives, 'Please don't write about it on Facebook,'" she said. "It was also hard on some of the people who provided services for the wedding as, understandably, they wanted to put it on their websites."

Katie added: "We had to cancel it a couple of times because I was ill. But we shared it with our close family and friends, so everyone who knows us got to experience it. The whole chapter of getting married and having a baby was something I had hoped for – but I knew it was a luxury and it doesn't happen to everybody. I felt even more joyful because I wasn't sure if it was something I'd be privileged enough to experience."

Katie was an up-and-coming model when in March 2007 her ex-boyfriend arranged for a hitman to throw sulphuric acid in her face. After enduring multiple reconstructive surgeries, she waived her right to anonymity and made an award-winning TV documentary about her ordeal – which then led to a successful presenting career.