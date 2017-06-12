laura-gallacher

Russell Brand's fiancée Laura Gallacher celebrates hen do with sister Kirsty

Kirsty shared an Instagram photo with her bride-to-be sister Laura and their mum Lesley

by Ainhoa Barcelona

Happy hen do to Laura Gallacher! Russell Brand's fiancée has celebrated her upcoming wedding to the comedian with a fun-filled gathering in London. Laura, who has a baby daughter with Russell, was joined by her mum Lesley and her famous sister Kirsty as she enjoyed a day out in the capital. Posting a photo from Holland Park, Kirsty gave fans a glimpse of her sister's hen party. The Gallacher women were pictured sipping on bubbly and toasting Laura's imminent nuptials, while Laura wore 'Bride-to-be' glasses. The ladies also took a boat trip down Little Venice, with Kirsty, 41, sharing a funny video on Instagram.

Laura and her fiancé Russell got engaged last summer, having dated on-off for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Mabel in November 2016. Russell, who was previously married to Katy Perry, recently opened up about becoming a first-time father, telling John Bishop: "When she was born, I felt something really quite profound. I felt extremely present in that birth, completely overwhelmed by it. I've heard a lot of men say, 'I didn't know I had so much love in me', but I did know I had so much love in me. I just didn't know what to do with it. And when I saw her, I felt something switch on – this sense of very determined and clear purpose."

 

Kirsty Gallacher shared a photo from Laura's hen do

The star continued: "I feel this candid, plain, all-encompassing love for this child – this surging, ridiculous, giddy love. I feel like everybody deserves this love. The thing that has been the most spectacular thing in my life has been the most ordinary thing: a baby came out, like all of us did, the same experience we've all had. A completely ordinary thing."

Russell also spoke about his relationship with Laura. "The bond between my partner and I is based on something that is very earthed," he said. "We are friends. We are very good friends. When I'm talking to her, I'm very plainly chatting. I thank god for something normal, something real. Not something that's going to break apart and be nothing."

