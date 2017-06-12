Bindi Irwin's spokesperson denies actress, 18, is married to long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell The 18-year-old Dancing with the Stars champion is the daughter of late wildlife presenter Steve

Bindi Irwin and her long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell are very much in love – but they certainly aren't married! A spokesperson for the TV star has denied reports that Bindi and Chandler recently tied the knot during a holiday in Las Vegas, telling Daily Mail Australia: "They are not married and not planning on getting married any time soon."

Bindi, 18, and her boyfriend Chandler spent a few days in Sin City earlier this month, where they stayed in the luxurious Caesars Palace hotel and, of course, got up close and personal with some four-legged creatures. Bindi, the daughter of late wildlife presenter Steve Irwin, took to Instagram to write: "A trip to Las Vegas for Bindi & Chandler includes an adorable Kangaroo Rat, a busy digging Chuckwalla and a very sleepy Desert Tortoise!" Chandler also shared the same photos on his Instagram page, writing: "Leave it to @bindisueirwin and me to visit Las Vegas to love on some kangaroo rats, chuckwallas, and desert tortoises! Really grateful for adventures like this."

Bindi and Chandler holidayed in Las Vegas

The young sweethearts also ventured to Yosemite National Park, where they hiked on the four-mile trail. "It has been a gorgeous hike," Bindi was heard saying in an Instagram clip. "It has been incredible," added Chandler. "We've seen lots of wildlife, lots of beautiful views like this one here, you have a waterfall over here, then you have just trees and rocks. It is beautiful." "It rocks," said Bindi, adding to her boyfriend, "You rock."

Marriage rumours swirled after Woman's Day reported that Bindi had found The One in Chandler. A source told the Australian publication: "Bindi has no doubt Chandler is the man she wants to marry. They've been dating for three years and Bindi keeps saying she's found the man of her dreams. Chandler is her soulmate and her best friend and Bindi makes no secret of the fact she wants to get married, have kids and spend the rest of her life with him."

Yosemite National Park 🌲 What a beautiful day this was, hiking with my love @chandlerpowell. My only Australian problem - 4 miles. Can you help us out? Too funny! A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

After the photos of her Las Vegas holiday were posted online, Bindi's followers were also quick to presume she and Chandler had eloped. "So when is the wedding???" one wrote, while another commented: "My 1st thought when seeing this was "they got hitched! Yay!" LOL."