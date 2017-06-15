Dan Osborne remembers romantic proposal to Jacqueline Jossa as wedding date nears – see the photo The TOWIE star, 25, marked the couple's two-year engagement anniversary on Instagram

Dan Osborne cannot wait to tie the knot with his fiancée Jacqueline Jossa. The former TOWIE star has shared a gorgeous throwback photo from his proposal, showing the couple kissing shortly after Jacqueline said "Yes". Dan, 25, marked the two-year anniversary of their engagement on Instagram, writing: "2 years ago today… I proposed to my best friend. Can't wait to make this woman Mrs Osborne. Love you darling @jacjossa." The proposal took place while Dan and Jacqueline, 24, were on a family holiday in Greece celebrating Jacqueline's sister Katrina's wedding. Dan got down on one knee as a boat carrying a banner that read "Will you marry me?" sailed past.

2 years ago today.. I proposed to my best friend. Can't wait to make this woman Mrs Osborne. Love you darling @jacjossa ❤️ xx A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Dan popped the question on a family holiday to Greece

The couple, who have one daughter Ella together, are believed to be marrying in a few weeks in July. They have reportedly chosen Gary Barlow's former home in Cheshire, Delamere Manor, for their reception, The Sun reports. The venue is billed as "the most exclusive manor house wedding venue in Cheshire". Gary sold the luxurious property back in 2006 for an estimated £7m.

Earlier this year in February, the actress sparked reports that she and Dan were about to marry when she posted a photo from their engagement and simply captioned it: "Eeeeeek!!!!" The bride-to-be immediately received a flurry of messages from fans congratulating the happy couple, assuming that they had tied the knot, or were about to. However, the soap star was quick to shut the rumours down.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Jossa (@jacjossa) on May 14, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Jacqueline celebrated her hen do in May

Nevertheless, it isn't long now until Jacqueline walks up the aisle. The mum-of-one celebrated her hen do in May where she was joined by her fellow EastEnders castmates on a night out. Of her husband-to-be, Jacqueline also wrote on Instagram: "I feel so lucky to have him in my life, he is just amazing, makes me smile constantly. He never seems to be in a rubbish mood even when he's been hurt or upset about certain things. He puts his children first all the time. I love the way he looks at me and the kids. How every dad should be with their children. To think I am lucky enough to find someone like this and get to marry him. Eeeek! It's all coming together."