Pixie Geldof weds George Barnett in lavish ceremony in Majorca – read the details! Pixie Geldof looked stunning in a white, tiered gown

Pixie Geldof has tied the knot with her fiancé, George Barnett. The couple exchanged vows in Deia, Majorca, over the weekend, and were joined by a group of famous friends, including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Nick Grimshaw, while Pixie's closest friends Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe were bridesmaids for the special day.

Pixie tied the knot with her partner, George

According to the Metro, the wedding took place in the grounds of a former monastery, with the ceremony held in the historical Son Marroig estate in a beautiful marble folly. The couple exchanged their vows while surrounded by 150 guests including Pixie's father, Bob Geldof, who gave the bride away. Pixie looked radiant in a tiered gown complete with a full-length veil, while George looked smart in a suit. The bridesmaids were dressed in matching pale pink, frilled dresses with matching espadrilles. It was also reported that Pixie was fashionably late to her wedding, arriving at the church over two hours behind the ceremony schedule.

Pixie got married in Majorca

Thomas Cohen, the widower of Pixie's late sister Peaches Geldof, was also reportedly among guests at the wedding. Peaches passed away in 2014, and Pixie has previously opened up about handling her grief. Talking to the Guardian, she said: "It's beautiful that someone can live a life so short and yet make such an impact. Things stop for a second with people like her. She changed worlds, both when she was alive and when she wasn't… I am… OK. There's no recovery from it. There's no therapy for it. I mean, there's no one day when it won't be bad.”

She added: "I have a very lovely life. Except there will always be something missing. You don't want to be the kind of person who knows how this feels, but unfortunately, I am. I realise now that everyone is just trying to live, as well as they can. And some people can't."