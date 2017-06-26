Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley ties the knot with Domino Kirke - again! The Gossip Girl actor and his partner originally exchanged vows in February

Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley has tied the knot with Domino Kirke - for the second time! The couple, who secretly exchanged vows in February, were surrounded by loved ones over the weekend, reports People. Domino, the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke, took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a black-and-white picture of her new husband. She simply wrote: "'You only get married twice, once' I love you @pennbadgley."

🌞✌️🌞 A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Celebrity guests at the outdoor ceremony included Zac Posen, Heidi Klum and Debra Messing, who posted a photo from the celebrations. She wrote: "Playing around with @heidiklum and @zacposen at a beautiful wedding. 😂🎉🤣✨😆Congratulations @DominoKirke & @PennBadgley."

Penn and Domino quietly married at a Brooklyn courthouse on February 27, 2017. Domino's sister shared a snap of herself with the bride on her big day writing: "When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."

In May, Penn couldn't help but gush about his wife as she released the first single from her new album. Alongside a picture of Domino, the actor wrote: "The unspeakably lovely Domino Kirke (a talented songwriter, a brilliant mother, and she also happens to be my wife) has released the first single from her upcoming record. BEYOND WAVES."