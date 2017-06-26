Jacqueline Jossa shares delight after tying the knot with Dan Osborne: 'Best day ever'
The EastEnders actress and former TOWIE star got engaged in 2015
Huge congratulations to Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne! The couple, who have been together since 2013, tied the knot in front of close family and friends at the weekend. The EastEnders actress took to her Twitter account to share her happy news, telling her followers on Monday: "This is so crazy, wait, I have a husband. ❤❤." Former TOWIE star Dan wrote: "Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne."
Jacqueline's EastEnders co-stars were quick to congratulate the happy couple. On-screen father Jake Wood said: "One of the best weddings EVER!! Beautiful day for an amazing couple, honoured to have been there, big love always @jacquelineMjos @DannyO." Her on-screen mother Jo Joyner added: "What a wonderful day, beautiful couple, gorgeous friends & family - thanks for letting us share your special day xx @jacquelineMjos @DannyO."
Jacqueline, 24, and Dan, 25, got engaged back in June 2015. The couple are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. The reality TV hunk also shares son Teddy, three, with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin. Earlier this month, Dan shared a gorgeous throwback photo of his proposal. Marking the two-year anniversary of their engagement on Instagram, he said: "2 years ago today… I proposed to my best friend. Can't wait to make this woman Mrs Osborne. Love you darling @jacjossa."
At the time of the proposal, the father-of-two announced their engagement on his Twitter account, writing: "She said YES!!! I am the luckiest man in the world to be marrying the woman of my dreams @jacquelineMjos." Meanwhile, Jacqueline added: "One of the best moments of my life @danosborneofficial." According to The Sun, the lovebirds picked Gary Barlow's former home in Cheshire, Delamere Manor, for their reception. The venue is billed as "the most exclusive manor house wedding venue in Cheshire". Gary sold the luxurious property back in 2006 for an estimated £7m.
