Jacqueline Jossa changes her name after marrying Dan Osborne! The EastEnders actress has updated her Twitter and Instagram profiles

Jacqueline Jossa has made it official on her social media accounts! The EastEnders actress has updated her Twitter and Instagram profiles, following her wedding to Dan Osborne at the weekend. The newlywed has changed her Instagram name to 'Jacqueline Osborne', while still keeping the same handle 'Jacjossa' for professional reasons. Her bio also now reads: "Mother to a beautiful cheeky monkey! Mrs O. Actress currently playing Lauren Branning in Eastenders." On Twitter, the 24-year-old has proudly added 'Wife' to her bio line.

Meanwhile, Dan has welcomed his new wife into the Osborne family, tweeting the day after the wedding: "Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne." The couple tied the knot on Saturday 25 June, choosing to host their reception at Delamere Manor in Cheshire. The stunning venue, which is billed as "the most exclusive manor house wedding venue in Cheshire", was the former home of Gary Barlow. The Take That singer sold the property back in 2006 for an estimated £7m.

Jacqueline Jossa has changed her name on social media

Jacqueline and Dan celebrated with their nearest and dearest, including their two-year-old daughter Ella and Dan's older son Teddy, three, who he has from his previous relationship. The newlyweds are now back in London where they marked another very important family event – Dan's 26th birthday on Tuesday. The former TOWIE star was treated to a birthday meal out at a Turkish restaurant in Bexleyheath, in Jacqueline's home borough of Bexley. He wasn't the only celebrant, as Dan revealed on Instagram: "Bday Dinner at @themezebheath mine & my mother in law's bday celebration."

The actress has added 'Wife' to her Twitter bio

Dan popped the question back in 2015 on a family holiday to Greece where the pair were celebrating Jacqueline's sister Katrina's wedding. Dan got down on one knee as a boat carrying a banner that read "Will you marry me?" sailed past.