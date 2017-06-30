Penny Lancaster opens up about renewing her wedding vows in 'beautiful' ceremony The Loose Women star has been married to Sir Rod Stewart for 10 years

Penny Lancaster has spoken in detail about renewing her wedding vows with husband Sir Rod Stewart. The 46-year-old appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to talk about the couple's 'beautiful' ceremony – as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. "We brought all our family and friends together in our country home. It was such a beautiful day. Rod and I were in this bubble," Penny told the panel. "Ten years ago we were looking into each other's eyes, and when we were renewing our vows we were feeling so much warmth."

Penny Lancaster opened up about renewing her wedding vows during an appearance on Loose Women

Penny couldn't stop smiling as she opened up about the couple's special day. Both she and Rod, 72, opted to wear white for the ceremony, with Penny revealing: "I went for a casual wedding dress, and I looked at where the dress was made and it said Portofino – where we got married!" She also said the couple's youngest son, six-year-old Aiden, had further cemented their decision to renew their vows. "Aiden is always looking at wedding pictures and always says 'Mummy, where am I?' And I'm like, 'You weren't born then!'"

Penny and Rod reaffirmed their marriage vows at their 18th-century home in Essex in front of 100 friends and family members. As HELLO! revealed, they chose to exchange the same vows as they used in their original ceremony before joining their guests in a marquee for an evening of eating and dancing. "Being able to reflect on those ten years, and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special," Penny said.

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny were married in Portofino in June 2007

"You get married with the hope that you'll be together; when we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope, but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together."

Penny also revealed that she and Rod had asked their guests to donate to the Grenfell Tower fire victims' fund, rather than bring wedding gifts. "My husband just said, 'Look, I know we said no gifts but how about I just hand a hat around and everyone makes a donation to the terrible fire that happened in Grenfell Tower?' And everyone was generous to do that and Rod quadrupled it and then afterwards we wanted to make some more money and thought we could sell some of the pictures.

"While the ceremony was going on we couldn't help but reflect on all the families that were suffering and we were there having a fun time. But in the same essence, it's important that we put our arms around each other and share those moments together because you just never know, do you?"

