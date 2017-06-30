Holly Willoughby shares memories from her wedding – and gives invaluable advice for brides! The This Morning presenter has been married to husband Dan Baldwin for ten years

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her wedding to husband Dan Baldwin, revealing the one thing she wish she had known for her big day. As This Morning hosted its second live wedding on Thursday, Holly admitted: "The one thing I wish I'd known for my wedding day is – and I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in – everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

Holly, who is preparing to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary with Dan this summer, also shared some very invaluable advice with brides-to-be. "My advice to a bride approaching her big day is to make sure that she has comfortable shoes," said Holly. "I know you want Cinderella, glitzy, sparkly, amazing high heels but I fell into that trap and I ended up walking around barefoot all day, which was lovely, but if you look at the hem of my wedding dress now, it is covered in dirt and grime. Although it was very much lived in and can tell a few stories!"

Holly and Dan are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this summer

Holly's co-host Phillip Schofield also revealed the one thing he would have changed about his wedding day. "I would probably say there's very little I would want to correct but my brother was taking the photos and I think he spent more time looking down the lens than he did actually watching the wedding," said Phil. "So I think I probably would have gotten a photographer."

On Thursday, Holly and Phil hosted an extra-special This Morning show as a lucky couple tied the knot live on air at The Shard. Celebrating Sonya and Paul Brough's special day, Holly was the perfect wedding guest, looking as fabulous as ever in a Whistles design navy dress that featured ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves and a halter-neck.