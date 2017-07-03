Film director Quentin Tarantino engaged to Israeli singer Daniella Pick The couple first met in 2009 when the director was promoting Inglourious Basterds in Israel

Congratulations are in order for Quentin Tarantino and his new bride-to-be! The Oscar-winning film director has popped the question to his girlfriend, Israeli singer Daniella Pick. On the 54-year-old's official Facebook page, various articles from Israeli media were shared, confirming the news of the engagement. Daniella, 33, was quoted by entertainment magazine Pnai Plus as saying: "It's true. We are very happy and excited." The singer's father, Svika Pick, who is also a well-known Israeli musician, told Isreali reporters: "Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged. We have wished them mazel tov."

It is believed that the couple first met in 2009 when Quentin was in Israel to promote his movie, Inglourious Basterds. Although the couple made their red-carpet debut as a couple soon after, both Quentin and Daniella parted ways. They reconciled in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since. News of the engagement may come as a surprise as the Hollywood star previously admitted he was unsure about ever getting married. He told GQ Magazine: "Here's the thing. When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else. It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don't care."

He added: "This is my life. It's Mount Everest. If you're climbing Mount Everest, you're not doing anything else. All your concerns, all the mundane things, family, any of that, it just disappears. Goes away. It's mist. It's just nothing but the mountain, every single solitary day. I'm not saying that I'll never get married or have a kid before I'm 60. But I've made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies."