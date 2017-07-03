Tottenham striker Harry Kane is engaged! The Hotspurs star announced the engagement on Instagram

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Katie Goodland, revealing the news through a touching Instagram post. The 23-year-old popped the question to his partner, whom he has known since their school days, while on a family holiday in the Bahamas together with their daughter, Ivy, born in January this year.

"She said YES! 😘❤️💍," the football star captioned a picture of himself proposing to Katie on a beach.

Earlier in the week he had also posted a picture of the whole family enjoying themselves whilst on a boat in their beach gear. "Boat day with the family", he wrote next to the snap in which he could be seen cradling his baby daughter.

The engagement comes as the cherry on top of what has been a great year for Kane. His team, Tottenham Hotspur F.C, finished second in the Premiere League last season, a success Kane has been given substantial credit for as the Premiere League's top scorer. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year award and was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Speaking about the secrets to his success, the striker has previously revealed; "It's instinct, natural…when that ball drops to me my body takes over and my mind is just blank really. I couldn't tell you what’s in my head at that moment because, really, there is nothing, only focus. Then the goal is pure joy. But how does it happen? We don't really know".

The Chingford-born star has enjoyed a host of lucrative deals following on from his success, he has just helped the Spurs launch their new kit as part of a £30-million-a-year deal with Nike. Taking to Instagram to share the news, he wrote: "Love our new @spursofficial @nikefootball kit... And the away one looks decent too! #watchusrise".