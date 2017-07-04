Fearne Cotton shares wedding photo on third anniversary with husband Jesse Wood The TV star also shared a rare picture of her dad Michael to mark his birthday

It was a day of double celebrations for Fearne Cotton on Tuesday, as she marked her third wedding anniversary with husband Jesse Wood – and her dad Mick's birthday! The TV star posted a sweet tribute to her hubby, sharing a throwback photo from their nuptials and writing: "Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to my wonderful husband @jessejameswood 1095 days, 2000 coffees, countless nappies, hundreds of sleepless nights, millions of laughs later.... we're still going strong."

Jesse, son of Rolling Stones singer Ronnie Wood, also delighted fans with a throwback. He posted a photo of the newlyweds being showered with confetti as they left the Richmond Registry Office in southwest London. "Happy happy 3rd anniversary to my beautiful wife @fearnecotton (Wood) Love you, the fushia's bright my love," he wrote.

Fearne and Jesse tied the knot in London in 2014

Fearne was also celebrating her dad Mick's birthday on her wedding anniversary. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter uploaded a funny snap of her father, writing: "And happy birthday to this chap! My bloody marvellous father! We all love you so much @michaelcottonsignslove Me, Jess, Arthur, Lola, Rex and Honey." Rex, four, and Honey, one, are Fearne and Jesse's two children.

The TV and radio star also celebrated her dad's birthday

The couple had a star-studded wedding in London back in July 2014. Fearne and Jesse's guest list included the bride's Celebrity Juice co-stars Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon as well as Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher and McBusted stars Dougie Poynter, Tom Fletcher, Matt Willis, Harry Judd and Danny Jones. Denise Van Outen and Amanda Byram, who were on holiday with Fearne in Ibiza when she first met Jesse, were also in attendance.

The blushing bride Fearne wore a short-sleeved white dress with glittering sequin detail on the neckline, a beaded Alice band and strappy white heels, while guitarist Jesse, 40, sported a grey suit and a bright blue tie, accessorising his outfit with sunglasses.