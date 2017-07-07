Patton Oswalt announces his engagement following tragic death of his wife The actor has found love again with Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt has announced his engagement to actress Meredith Salenger! The couple, who only went public with their romance last month, confirmed the happy news on social media, with Meredith sharing a collage of photos from Patton's proposal on her Instagram account. She wrote alongside: "It's official. I'm the luckiest, happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes."

Ever the comedian, 48-year-old Patton poked fun at his proposal on Twitter. "I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be the Padawan of Love?' She maced me but said yes later," he told fans.

Patton and 47-year-old Meredith, best known for her title role in the 1985 film The Journey of Natty Gann, made the red carpet debut last month as they attended the LA premiere of Baby Driver. A source told People that the couple have been dating for a few months, adding that the relationship is "new and they're very happy". "They met through mutual friend Martha Plimpton," the insider added. "They started chatting as friends and it blossomed from there."

For Patton, the romance marks a new beginning following the tragic death of his wife, Michelle McNamara, in April 2016. The star has been open about his grieving process, having written a number of moving essays about coping with loss and being a single father to the couple's eight-year-old daughter Alice.

In a candid post shared on Facebook in August, he wrote: "Thanks grief. Thanks for making depression look like the buzzing little bully it always was. Depression is the tallest kid in the 4th grade, dinging rubber bands off the back of your head and feeling safe on the playground, knowing that no teacher is coming to help you. But grief? Grief is Jason Statham holding that 4th grade bully's head in a toilet."

He ended the post on a positive note. "I'm going to start telling jokes again soon. And writing. And acting in stuff and making things I like and working with friends on projects and do all the stuff I was always so privileged to get to do before the air caught fire around me and the sun died," he wrote. "It's all I knew how to do before I met Michelle. I don't know what else I'm supposed to do now without her."