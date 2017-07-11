Peter Andre shares sweet wedding photo as he celebrates anniversary Peter and wife Emily MacDonagh are celebrating two years of marriage

Peter Andre has taken to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to his wife Emily MacDonagh in honour of their second wedding anniversary. The 44-year-old singer uploaded a striking photograph taken on the couple's wedding day, writing alongside: "Two years today. A beautiful wife and an incredible mother. Crazy amount of love for you. Happy Anniversary."

Two years today 😀 A beautiful wife and an incredible mother. Crazy amount of love for you . Happy Anniversary A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh are celebrating their second wedding anniversary

Peter and Emily- who share two children together, Amelia, three, and nine-month-old Theo - tied the knot at Mamhead House in Exeter on 11 July 2015. In celebration of their first wedding anniversary last year, Pete chose a traditional – albeit – unusual gift for his bride. The star presented Emily with a signed photograph of himself. Writing in his New magazine column, Pete shared: "As it's our first anniversary we're supposed to give each other gifts made out of paper, so I joked that I was going to give her a signed autograph – but I didn't think that was special enough, so I gave her a signed photograph instead."

STORY: Peter Andre joined on stage by his children in Sweden

The couple are proud parents to two children together

He also shared an intimate video of the couple's wedding with fans. The five-minute clip shows highlights from their special day – from the moment they exchange vows, to Pete leading guests in some traditional plate smashing at the reception, in honour of his Greek heritage. Their daughter Amelia featured in the clip, along with Pete's children from his first marriage, Junior and Princess. "This is a little something from my beautiful Emily and I," Peter wrote on Twitter. "Please share and enjoy."

GALLERY: Peter Andre's best father moments