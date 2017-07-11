Strictly's Karen and Kevin Clifton celebrate second wedding anniversary The Strictly Come Dancing couple married in July 2015

Congratulations to Karen and Kevin Clifton! The Strictly Come Dancing couple are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Karen, 35, took to her social media pages on Tuesday to share a sweet post as she marked the milestone. She wrote: "I love you @keviclifton. Happy 2 year wedding anniversary my love.. #Mr&MrsC." Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, who married in July 2015 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

Strictly Come Dancing: The professionals and their sizzling romances

"Happy anniversary to one of the loveliest couples I know," wrote one follower, while another shared: "We share the same wedding anniversary. 19 years for me! Happy anniversary." A third post read: "Wow 2 years already have a great anniversary." One fan added: "Happy Anniversary @karencliftonofficial and @keviclifton hope you are having a beautiful day xx my favourite Strictly couple." Another said: "I bet the first dance was a cracker! X Happy Anniversary!"

With only months to go before training for the next series of Strictly commences, Karen and Kevin have been busy with their first solo tour, aptly called Kevin & Karen Dance. The tour kicked off earlier this month and tells the story of their romance through a sequence of various routines. The professional dancers met during the production of Burn the Floor on Broadway and got engaged in early 2013, they have since become some of the most popular dancing professionals on Strictly.

Inside Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton's glamorous wedding

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony held at One Great George Street in Westminster. Speaking at the time, Kevin told HELLO! how competing on the hit BBC1 show was nothing compared to the nerves he felt on the day itself. "Dancing in front of millions of people is way easier than that," he said, adding "I've never seen anything more beautiful in my life. Karen looked absolutely stunning." Karen admitted that she was remarkably stress-free. She said: "When I was getting ready, I said to my make-up artist, 'Is it weird that I'm so calm?' She said the best thing ever, 'You're so calm because you've made the right choice.'"