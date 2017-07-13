Poldark star Heida Reed announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Ritzenberg Heida Reed plays Lady Elizabeth Chynoweth in the BBC period drama

Congratulations to Heida Reed and her boyfriend Sam Ritzenberg! The Poldark star took to her Instagram page this week to announce her engagement, sharing a sweet picture of her producer partner with the caption: "That's my fiancé. I told him he could call me Beyoncé." She also added an emoji of a diamond ring.

That's my fiancé. I told him he could call me Beyoncé. 💍 A post shared by Heida Reed (@heida.reed) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: "Huge congratulations to you both such wonderful news....be happy!" Another shared: "I was literally RIGHT there that day! Within an arm's reach of you! Congratulations!!!" A third post read: "Yay! Congratulations. May you have a happy and blessed life together." One follower commented: "One more reason for Ross [Poldark] to come Trenwith on the horse. Congrats." Heida, who has been dating her partner for a year, later thanked fans for their well wishes. She wrote: "Thanks for sweet wishes people and Thanks for watching #Poldark yesterday!!! So much love." The actress, 29, is famous for playing Ross Poldark's first love Elizabeth Chynoweth in the hit BBC period drama.

Sun's out fun's out A post shared by Heida Reed (@heida.reed) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:57am PST

In a previous interview, Heida opened up about the difficulties of maintaining her long-distance relationship with Sam, who lives in Los Angeles. "He lives in LA so there's a lot of back and forth," she revealed via MailOnline. "He's just started watching the first series, but he keeps watching it before bed so he always falls asleep." Earlier this year, Heida revealed she relocated to the States, telling Radio Times: "I want to sleep and eat and hike in California - just walking in the sun, realising how good it is to be a modern woman and not a poor girl whose future is always being decided by men."