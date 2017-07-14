How Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh celebrated their wedding anniversary The Mysterious Girl singer and his wife married in 2015

Better late than never! Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh celebrated their second wedding anniversary a couple of days late, by enjoying a romantic meal out together. Peter, 44, shared a photo on Instagram, revealing: "Out for our belated anniversary dinner :)." The Mysterious Girl singer posted a close-up picture of the couple's intertwined hands, showing off their wedding bands and Emily's stunning engagement ring.

The couple married on 11 July 2015 and on Tuesday, Peter paid tribute to his loving wife. He uploaded a throwback photo taken on their wedding day and wrote: "Two years today. A beautiful wife and an incredible mother. Crazy amount of love for you. Happy Anniversary." Peter and Emily, 27, share two adorable children – baby Theo, who was born last November, and three-year-old Amelia. Peter is also the proud dad to Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, from his previous marriage.

Out for our belated anniversary dinner :) A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Peter and Emily were celebrating their second wedding anniversary

The singer has yet to reveal what present he gave his wife for their second wedding anniversary, but it will no doubt be something special and truly personal. Last year, he chose a traditional – albeit – unusual gift for his bride. The star presented Emily with a signed photograph of himself. Writing in his New magazine column, Peter shared: "As it's our first anniversary we're supposed to give each other gifts made out of paper, so I joked that I was going to give her a signed autograph – but I didn't think that was special enough, so I gave her a signed photograph instead."

He also shared an intimate video of the couple's wedding with fans. The five-minute clip shows highlights from their special day – from the moment they exchange vows, to Peter leading guests in some traditional plate smashing at the reception, in honour of his Greek heritage. Their daughter Amelia featured in the clip, along with older siblings Junior and Princess. "This is a little something from my beautiful Emily and I," Peter wrote on Twitter. "Please share and enjoy."