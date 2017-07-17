Miranda Kerr shares first photos from wedding to Evan Spiegel The model wore a beautiful gown inspired by Grace Kelly

Miranda Kerr channelled one of Hollywood's iconic beauties for her May wedding to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. The 34-year-old walked down the aisle in a demure Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, created for her by Dior's first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, featuring long sleeves and appliqued lilies. She told Vogue that her look was inspired by Grace Kelly's beautiful gown at her 1956 wedding to Prince Ranier of Monaco. "A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery," she said.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel were married in an intimate ceremony in May

"I've had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back, my greatest sources of inspiration have always ben Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel."

Miranda and Evan, 27, were married in May in the backyard of their home in Brentwood, California, in front of 45 guests. The former Victoria's Secret Angel entered to the sound of Arvo Part's Spiegel im Spiegel – one her favourite songs. Flynn, Miranda's six-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, acted a ring bearer and joined his mother and step-father for their first dance. The bride – who honeymooned in Fiji with her new husband, revealed that she cried when she recited her vows – and that both her mother and grandmother cried when they saw her in her wedding gown.

The bride's gown was created by Dior's first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri

"Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress," Miranda said. "When I was young my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good.' I was like, 'Ok, Nan.'"