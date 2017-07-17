Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are married! Guests included Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke and Judy Murray

Congratulations to Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara, who are officially husband and wife! The Strictly professional dancers were married on Saturday in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe, Laura Whitmore, and Ore Oduba, who attended with his wife Portia. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds celebrated with a wedding reception at Bath House in London, where they danced the night away with their friends and family.

On Monday, the bride took to Instagram to share a sweet update with fans. Alongside a photo showing the couple posing with their arms wrapped around each other, she wrote: "Heaven on Earth..... ❤ Happiest weekend of my life......"

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Aljaz and Janette opened up about their wedding day, and said they were most looking forward to their first dance. "We haven't decided what the first dance will be yet, but I think it will be something really simple, pretty and intimate," Aljaz said. "It's just going to be a lovely day dedicated to celebrating our love."

Slovenian dancer Aljaz, 27, and Miami-born Janette, 33, first met in a dance studio in 2010, and got engaged five years later. Speaking about her wedding gown, Janette said: "I have my dress and it's going to be beautiful. I don't think I'm Bridezilla though. For me, the day is more about having people that we love there than the small details; I'm not really that fussy. We're hoping that all the Strictly gang will be there." Aljaz added: "I'm confident that people will dance at our wedding, that's for sure. On tour Ed Sheeran's Shape of You was our theme song so we're definitely going to be dancing to that."