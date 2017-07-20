Stevie Wonder marries for a third time in star-studded ceremony The musician married longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in Los Angeles

Congratulations to Stevie Wonder and longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy! The happy couple, who have two children together, tied the knot over the weekend in front of a star-studded crowd.

Fellow-singers John Legend, User and Pharrell Williams were just some of the stars who attended the nuptials, and even serenaded the happy couple! The bride, 42, and groom, 67, were also accompanied by the singer's nine children, aged three to 42, who acted as best man and bridesmaids.

The happy couple tied the knot over the weekend

According to reports, Stevie and Tomeeka said their 'I do's' at the Hotel Bel-Air where hundreds of butterflies were released from a box as they exchanged vows. People also report that "the reception was decorated with abundance of flowers and string lights."

Background vocalist Marqueta Pippens, who performed at the event, shared photos and videos from the wedding on her Instagram account on Monday, but has since made her account private.

The singer captioned a collage from the event, "Had a ball and was honored to be a part of Stevie Wonder's wedding."

Stevie Wonder and Toomeka have two children together

Another image showed the breathtaking release of hundreds of butterflies during the ceremony. The caption said, "Everything was so beautiful not to mention the hundreds of butterflies that were released from a box during the ceremony."

The couple are also believed to have signed a prenup. Stevie – full name Stevland Hardaway Morris – and Tomeeka began dating five years ago. They welcomed their second child, a daughter Nia, in December 2014. The little girl's name means purpose, which is "one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa" – the annual week-long African American celebration.

The musician has nine children from five different women. His eldest is Aisha Morris, from his relationship with Yolanda Simmons. Stevie, who has been joined on stage by Aisha numerous times, says his firstborn was the inspiration for his hit single Isn't She Lovely.