Wayne Bridge shares romantic wedding photo to mark anniversary The former footballer has been married to wife Frankie for three years

Wayne Bridge has taken to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot from his wedding to Frankie Bridge. The couple celebrated their third anniversary as husband and wife this week, and to mark the occasion, Wayne uploaded a photo taken on their big day. The image shows the bride and groom walking hand in hand in the grounds of their wedding venue. Alongside, Wayne wrote: "#tbt the day I married the love of my life @francescabridge… three years yesterday!!"

Wayne and Frankie Bridge have celebrated their third wedding anniversary

Frankie, meanwhile, shared a picture to show fans how they had spent their third anniversary. The couple celebrated by attending a performance of Kinky Boots, and posed for a funny photo together. "What else would we go to see on our 3rd wedding anniversary?!" she wrote. "@kinkybootsuk #leather #kinkyboots #theatre #couple." Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the happy couple. "Happy anniversary guys! Have a great night," one follower wrote. "Another quipped: “Oh Wayne! They suit you!!"

What else would we go to see on our 3rd wedding anniversary?! @kinkybootsuk #leather #kinkyboots #theatre #couple A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

The couple marked the occasion by attending a performance of Kinky Boots

Frankie, 28, and Wayne, 36, were married at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire in July 2014, nine months after welcoming their eldest child, son Parker. The second son, Carter, was born on 15 August 2015.

In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, Frankie revealed the most important thing she has learned from motherhood. "Just to stress less," the former Saturdays star confided. “It sounds stupid because you would have thought it goes the opposite way, but I've always been such an anxious person, I overthink everything. I'm always worrying about everyone and everything and actually, it's gone the opposite way since I've had children."

She continued: "You don't have control over everything. Obviously I want the best for the boys and I worry about them, but you just can't stress too much. It takes less of the heat off yourself because you think less about yourself and what's going on in your life and more about theirs."