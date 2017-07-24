Rupert Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth marries for third time in lavish ceremony The mother-of-four has tied the knot with Turner Prize-winning artist Keith Tyson

Congratulations to Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson, who have tied the knot in the Cotswolds. The couple were married at the weekend in a lavish ceremony held at the bride's farm in Westwell, Oxfordshire. Elisabeth – the 48-year-old daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch – looked stunning in a low-cut, sleeveless white dress, with her hair worn down in loose waves. Her new husband Keith, 47, proudly shared an Instagram photo of the happy couple together, writing: "The happiest of days… #happilyeverafter."

According to the Daily Mail, guests at the wedding including Rupert and his wife Jerry Hall, Jeremy Clarkson, former Blur bassist Alex James and Jamie Theakson. The event was catered by the Michelin-starred River Café, and guests dined on mozzarella and pizzetta, followed by beef sirloin, under a beautiful floral canopy. They sipped on Barons de Rothschild 2008 champagne, priced at £770, and Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1998.

This is the third marriage for Elisabeth. She married Elkin Pianim, a Dutch-Ghanaian economist, in LA in 1993, but they split in 1998. The former couple have two children together: Cornelia, born in 1994, and Anna, born 1997. Elisabeth then tied the knot with British PR guru Matthew Freud, in a ceremony held at Blenheim Palace in August 2001. They divorced in 2014 and have two children together: Charlotte Emma Freud, born 2000, and Samson Murdoch Freud, born in 2007.