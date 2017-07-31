Millie Mackintosh confirms engagement to Hugo Taylor It comes 14 months after her divorce to Professor Green was finalised

Millie Mackintosh has confirmed her engagement to Hugo Taylor. The Made In Chelsea star said yes when Hugo popped the question during a romantic break in Mykonos, with a rep telling the Daily Mail: "I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece." The happy news comes 14 months after Millie's divorce from Professor Green was finalised. Speculation that Millie and Hugo were engaged first surfaced last week when Millie was spotted wearing a large diamond on her ring finger – although she has deliberately kept it hidden from view on her Instagram page.

The MIC couple rekindled their romance in May 2016, when they travelled together to the Monaco Grand Prix for Hugo's 30th birthday – the same week that her divorce from the 33-year-old rapper was made official. Millie, 28, and Hugo, 31, first dated back in 2011 after appearing together on Made in Chelsea, and earlier this year took the step of moving in together, with Millie sharing a photo of the pair together on Instagram, writing: "My new roomie."

The star split from rapper Professor Green in 2016

Millie and Professor Green – real name Stephen Manderson – announced their split in February 2016 after two and a half years of marriage. In a statement at the time, they said: "It is a mutual decision, we still care deeply about each other and would like it to be known that it is on amicable terms and we wish each other well."