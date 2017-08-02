Declan Donnelly celebrates his second wedding anniversary The TV star has been married to Ali Astall for two years

Declan Donnelly has celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Ali Astall. The TV star took to Instagram on 1 August to mark the special occasion, uploading a snapshot taken on the couple's big day. It shows the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand in the grounds of their wedding venue, with Ali's beautiful silk couture wedding dress on display. Alongside the image, proud Dec wrote: "Thank you for all the lovely anniversary messages for me and Mrs D, we really appreciate them. We can't believe this was 2 years ago today. Such happy memories. Big ❤️. D #happy #wedding #anniversary #love." The post proved incredibly popular, receiving more than 48,000 likes as fans rushed to congratulate the happy pair. "Happy anniversary best couple ever," one follower wrote, while another added: "Happy anniversary! Many more happy memories to come too."

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 1 August

Dec, 41, and longtime manager Ali tied the knot in his home city of Newcastle in 2015 at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, close to where Dec was born. Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Ashley Roberts, Dermott O’Leary, Phillip Schofield, Marvin and Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were just some of the celebrity guests who were spotted arriving at the church – as well as the groom’s best man and comedy partner in crime Ant McPartlin.

The anniversary celebrations come in the same week it was revealed that Dec will soon be reunited with Ant, who has been in a rehab facility since June to battle anxiety, depression and an addiction to prescription medication. The popular TV star has been spending time alone so he can completely focus on his recovery, but after two months away from friends and family, including Dec and wife Lisa Armstrong, he is now ready for a reunion.

Ant and Dec pictured with their wives

An insider told the Sunday Mirror: "Lisa is desperate to see Ant and she is expected to visit him shortly. Dec will be also seeing him soon. It's bound to be emotional but Ant knows that Dec will be there for him every step of the way. Ant's priority is getting better. He has put his health before everything else, he is very committed to being well again."

It has also been suggested that Ant, 41, could be making a TV comeback as soon as November for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Ant has hosted the show with his sidekick Dec since its launch in 2002, and while previous reports claimed that Holly Willoughby would step in for him, it appears that Ant is ready to return to the small screen. He could be filming in Australia as soon as October.