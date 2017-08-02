Danny Jones and pregnant wife Georgia share sweet wedding photos on third anniversary The couple are expecting their first baby in January!

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have shared some beautiful throwback photos from their wedding day to celebrate their third anniversary. The McFly singer and his model wife, who are expecting their first baby, took to Instagram to pay tribute to each other. Danny, 31, uploaded a photo of the couple cheering as they walked into the marquee at their reception and wrote: "3yrs married to this beaut! Happy anniversary Mrs Jones, and everything about you is ACE. Love ya." The romantic guitarist followed it up with some of his favourite snaps of the couple.

Former Miss England winner Georgia, 30, also posted a sweet throwback of the bride and groom. "Couldn't love this man anymore," she shared. "3 years married & he's made me laugh all 1095 days of it! This time next year we will have a new addition to our family & couldn't be any more excited! Happy Anniversary darlin."

3yrs married to this beaut! Happy anniversary Mrs Jones, and everything about you is ACE. Love ya 😘 @thegeorgiaedit A post shared by DANNY JONES (@dannyjonesofficial) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

The couple married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in 2014

Exclusive photos: Danny and Georgia tie the knot

The couple's wedding anniversary comes just days after they announced their pregnancy news to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot. Danny and Georgia revealed that their first child is due on 18 January next year, with the musician guessing they are having a boy. "I'm going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise," he said. Delighted mum-to-be Georgia added: "They are going to need a mop for our tears in the delivery room – we are going to be so emotional. Even when we walked in for the first scan I started crying. All they'd said to us was hello."

Couldn't love this man anymore ♥️♥️♥️ 3 years married & he's made me laugh all 1095 days of it! This time next year we will have a new addition to our family & couldn't be any more excited! Happy Anniversary darlin @dannyjonesofficial 💋 A post shared by G E O R G I A | J O N E S (@thegeorgiaedit) on Aug 2, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Georgia looked stunning in an ivory lace gown

The couple began trying for a baby at the end of last year and conceived while on holiday at Palm Springs. Danny said: "At first we were shocked when it happened as we'd been casually trying, but so many people have such a hard graft starting a family that we didn't really expect it to happen quickly." He added: "It was a 'let's go to a festival with friends' holiday. Yeah, it's cool: it's a Coachella baby."