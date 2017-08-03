Loose Women star Andrea McLean is engaged! The 47-year-old is set to tie the knot for a third time

Big congratulations to Andrea McLean, who has announced her engagement to boyfriend Nick Feeney. The Loose Women star shared her happy news with Twitter fans on Wednesday night, uploading a photo showing her and Nick posing together, a beautiful new diamond ring adorning her finger. "Something happened… #engaged #heputaringonit #beyondhappy #enxcited #loveisintheair," Andrea captioned the sweet snapshot.

Andrea McLean has announced her engagement to boyfriend Nick Feeney

The 47-year-old was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from her followers. "Hope you're happy, you deserve to be," one commented. Another remarked: "That is wonderful news to wake up to! Congrats to you both." TV presenter Amanda Lamb also offered up her congratulations, writing: "Well that's just the best news! Enormous congratulations to you both xxx."

The couple opened up about their romance in an interview with HELLO!

This will be the third marriage for Andrea. She was married to teen sweetheart Nick Green from 2000 until 2005, after 15 years together. They have one child together, a son named Finley. She went on to tie the knot with Steve Toms in 2009, and they welcomed daughter Amy before their split in 2011. Nick, meanwhile, has two children from his previous marriage. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Andrea and Nick opened up about their romance, which blossomed after they were set up on a blind date.

"I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," Andrea said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."