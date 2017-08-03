The Obamas were invited to a fan's wedding – they politely decline with the cutest note The message that the Obamas sent to their fan has gone viral on Twitter

When you invite the former US President and First Lady to your wedding, there's little chance you'll get an RSVP – but that isn't the case with the Obamas. Barack and Michelle showed just how thoughtful they are when they replied to a fan who had sent them an invitation. Liz Whitlow sent the couple the invite on the off-chance, and actually secured a reply. Her daughter Brooke shared a photo of the Obamas' sweet message on Twitter, with the caption: "MY MOM SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING." The tweet has since gained more than 211,000 likes.

The note, written on letterheaded paper, read: "Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead." The note was personally signed by Barack and Michelle.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

Barack wore the same tuxedo for 8 years and no one noticed

Brooke's tweet triggered a huge response from other Obama fans, with many declaring their love for the power couple. Some even shared photos of the replies they received from the Obamas for other events, such as graduations, births and even deaths. One showed the message that Barack and Michelle sent to a fan who had welcomed a baby girl. "Welcome to the world! We know the great joy your proud family must feel, and we are pleased to join in celebrating your arrival. As you grow and learn, we hope you are blessed with rich experiences, unwavering love, and tremendous opportunity. May you always dream big dreams."

Another tweet showed the reply that one graduate received from the former President. Part of the message read: "In graduates like you, I see leaders who will drive America's path toward a bright tomorrow, guided by a dedication to others and a desire to build the world as it should be. If you stay true to your ideals and focus on reaching your goals, I am confident you will help shape the future in extraordinary ways."