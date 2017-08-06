Justin Theroux shares rare selfie with wife Jennifer Aniston on their wedding anniversary! The Hollywood couple are celebrating two years as husband and wife

Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux are the cutest couple! The Hollywood pair are celebrating their second wedding anniversary and Justin paid tribute to his star wife in an adorable way. Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, Justin shared a rare personal photograph of the couple together. The photo is a close-up of the notoriously private pair, showing a side profile of Justin as Jennifer tenderly kisses his cheek.

Jennifer looks stunning in the photograph, dressed in a white vest top and wearing a gold chain necklace with her hair flowing over her shoulders. The couple look content and happy. Justin’s followers adored the picture, with one commenting: “Happy anniversary Jen & Justin! You two deserve each other so much. I could not be happier for both of you!” Another fan wrote: “Cutest shot, happy wedding anniversary to the both of you.” A third fan said: “Happy and loved for ever .you are so beautiful together!!”

Jennifer and Justin married in August 2015 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles after four years of dating. The actress, who reportedly has a net worth of £116million, is one of Hollywood's most successful actresses - she has featured on Forbes' Top Earning Actresses for nearly the past two decades. Justin, who is also a director, screenwriter and producer, is estimated to be worth $16million.

Speaking in a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, Justin revealed he is not intimidated by his wife’s success. Opening up about working in the same industry as his partner, the 45-year-old said: "Not at all. She's successful for a reason. We're not in competition." He added: "If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving."

Fans of Jennifer are eagerly anticipating her new show with Reese Witherspoon, which is set to explore morning TV shows and the New York City media scene. The show will mark Jennifer’s return to the small screen for her first leading role since playing Rachel Green in Friends. And this isn't the first time Jennifer and Reese have appeared together on TV; the Legally Blonde actress also appeared in Friends as Jennifer's younger sister, Amy.