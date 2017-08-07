Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares sweetest photo on couple's 7th wedding anniversary The couple married in 2010 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine

Happy wedding anniversary to Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field! The couple may be celebrating their big day in private, but Ayda, 38, took a moment to share the milestone with fans. The American actress has posted the sweetest photo on Instagram showing the couple looking more loved-up than ever. "#rydaforever," she captioned the post, as Elbow's One Day Like This played in the background.

Robbie and Ayda are celebrating seven years of marriage. The couple tied the knot at the singer's Los Angeles home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Robbie and his TV star wife have since welcomed two children – daughter Teddy Rose, four, and son Charlton Valentine, two.

Their 2010 wedding was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, from Robbie and Ayda substituting the traditional bridesmaids for their eight dogs, to the absence of a Best Man, and the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started. "The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie, 43, at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."

The bride looked stunning in a snow-white Monique Lhuillier wedding gown with netted silk taffeta skirt and laced, beaded corset. Of his new wife, Robbie said: "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take… I'm the happiest man alive." He added: "She makes me want to be a better person. And in the process, I have become a better person."

Unable to decide on one theme for the food, the pair opted for three wedding meals, consisting of all their favourites: from sushi to steak to red velvet chocolate cake – and culminating in a traditional English breakfast of bacon, beans and eggs, which was served to guests at 1am.